Longboat residents skeptical about latest traffic study

Water taxis, roundabouts and even an aerial-gondola system are a few of the more than five dozen Florida Department of Transportation suggestions for alleviating traffic tie-ups on Sarasota and Manatee County barrier islands.

More than 70 people attended the department’s Dec. 5 showcase of its latest round of recommendations for improving safety and combating congestion on state roadways from Anna Maria Island to Lido Key and their mainland connections.

The department sought public comment about the short-, medium- and long-term solutions that ranged in cost from a few hundred dollars-a-month to $30 million.

“The goal is to come up with tangible solutions,” said FDOT spokesman Zac Burch. “We’re committed to not only doing this study but also following through with what we come up with.”

But not everyone at the meeting was convinced. This $675,000 study is at least the fifth of its kind to include Longboat Key since 2005 — none of which have produced solutions that untangled the Key’s often gnarled winter traffic.

Ken Newmark, a five-year resident of Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club, said that the suggestions introduced in traffic studies are interesting — including one offered Wednesday about reversing a westbound lane on John Ringling Boulevard during peak afternoon traffic hours — but they’re just that: ideas.

“We’re spending a lot of money on traffic studies, we need to execute,” Newmark said. “Let's start implementing these ideas.”

Carol Peschel said she’s “deeply skeptical” of the study. The 15-year Tangerine Bay Club resident said developers keep building residences and condos on the island and there hasn’t been any action from past studies to mitigate the traffic that follows.

Carol Peschel, 15-year resident of Longboat Key at FDOT's Dec. 5 showcase of its latest traffic solutions.

Some of the FDOT recommendations — including the proposed gondola and water taxis — could offer more tourism attractions that would bring more people to already-congested islands, Peschel said.

“I think they’re not looking at it as a solution to the day-to-day problem that we have that get blown up in the season to extreme proportions,” Peschel said.

The department wants to hear these ideas, Burch said, and asked the audience to offer its comments on proposed solutions and suggest any that may have been missed.

“These are the people who drive here every day,” Burch said.

Winding Oaks resident Joel Ehrenpreis said the problem is getting worse. The four-year Longboat resident said that although he thinks the department is moving in the right direction, the presentation left with him with lingering questions.

“There are a lot of good ideas,” Ehrenpreis said. “But what’s the next step, who’s going to pay for it and who’s going to make the decisions?”

The department will have to collaborate with municipalities on some of the larger and longer-term projects, Burch said, but many of the short-term solutions could be completed without local cooperation.

This isn’t the last meeting, however — Burch said there could be another coming early next year.

The department is committed to get something done with this program, he said, “so when this study is over we don’t just say ‘traffic is bad and there’s nothing we can do about it.’ ”

