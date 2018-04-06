Longboat residents excited about gas station proposal

A local businessman has proposed putting a gas station and convenience store at the north end of Longboat Key, retail development that could, if all goes as planned, open by the end of the year.

More than 30 residents gathered April 4 at the home of Verna Ritter in part to hear about George Fernandez’s project to renovate an abandoned gas station at the corner of Gulf of Mexico Drive and Broadway Street.

Fernandez made a presentation to residents and fielded questions from a curious and excited crowd about which brand of fuel will be offered, what kinds of food will be available and how many restrooms there will be.

“I want to listen to the community,” Fernandez said. “We want [the station] to fit in with the island.”

The Planning, Zoning and Building Department received preliminary plans last week from Fernandez. The site map does not constitute an official application, but it is the first step toward approval in which the town may give the developer feedback about the viability of the project.

Benny Parrish said he welcomes the project as a ready source of fuel that he has to drive miles through traffic to get otherwise.

“I like what he’s proposing,” Parrish said. “Because he lives on the island, he has a vested interest.”

Mary Jo Sheldon said she’s excited to see the “eye sore” at the entrance to her neighborhood redeveloped.

And since the project is being done by someone who lives on the island, Sheldon said she thinks it will be done right.

“He clearly shows that he is responsive and that he wants to do it right,” Sheldon said.

Fernandez has proposed providing ethanol-free fuel, something charter boat captain Casey Lamb said pleases him.

“I need that fuel,” Lamb said. “[A new station on the north end] would save me money and time.”

Lamb suggested Fernandez try to get Shell fuel, although the developer did not say which brand of petroleum he will offer. Fuel will be provided by JH Williams, which owns the building and contracts fuel from Chevron, Texaco, Shell, Marathon, Citgo and Sunoco.

And although not much is certain about the project, Fernandez did promise two things: competitively priced gasoline, including ethanol-free options, and free air.

In August 2016, the gas station property was one of eight adjoining properties considered in a referendum to allow Sarasota-based developer Floridays to apply for 105 additional units from a pool of 250 tourism units, which were approved by Key voters in 2008.

Floridays had proposed to build a 120-unit, four-story hotel on the adjoining properties.

The referendum was rejected by 78% of Longboat voters.

Craig Meldahl said he was happy to see someone working to refurbish the abandoned gas station.

“I’d love to see it up and running again,” Meldahl said of the station. “It’ll be nice having something so convenient and so close.”