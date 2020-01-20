Longboat residents' concerns quelled at New Pass Bridge forum

The New Pass Bridge isn’t all that new anymore. A renovation is coming this year for the structure that connects Longboat Key and St. Armands Key.

If the construction period is anything like the open house Florida Department of Transportation officials held last week, the project should be little disruption to Longboaters and others traveling back and forth.

A few residents stopped by Longboat Key Town Hall to ask questions about the project, which is set to begin in June and end before Thanksgiving. The few concerns they held about the renovation were generally assuaged.

First and foremost, the bridge is safe, transportation officials assured. Construction on the bridge, which is about 30 years old according to officials, was planned and is not because of any failure of the structure. Rather, it is a proactive project based on the corrosive environment in which any saltwater drawbridge exists.

“[The controlling factor is] how often we’re able to get there and clean and paint and remove the chloride, the salts, and protect it,” FDOT engineering section manager Tara Rodrigues said. “This is a larger repair project that will only happen once every five to seven years.”

Among the work planned for the New Pass Bridge: repairs to the concrete approach span; replacement of the drawbridge span’s open grid deck; a rebalancing of the movable span; a cleaning and recoating of the movable span's steel to protect it from the elements; a cleaning and recoating of the approach span concrete; reconditioning of the machinery drive system, span locks and electrical systems. Also, an underwater power cable is to be replaced.

The estimated cost of the construction is $2.8 million, according to FDOT officials.

Another concern some had about the project was its effect on traffic flow. However, Rodrigues said one lane in each direction will remain open at all times except within the hours of 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Closures during this timeframe will be limited to a maximum of 30 minutes and will not include a detour.

“I was concerned about the accessibility going south [to] the bridge versus having to go all the way north to Cortez and cut across during the time of construction, but they've been very good about explaining,” longtime Longboat Key resident Russ Callahan said. “It'll be fine. At least during the hours I'm awake.”

That being said, lanes will shift. They’ll also be narrowed from 12 feet to 10 feet, so drivers still need to stay aware while they’re passing through the construction zone. Rodrigues said drivers should take note of the speed limit and stay alert of the limited shoulders.

“My biggest concern was that we were going to possibly go to one lane,” resident Myron Bernstein said. “And now they explain that it will be narrower lanes, but it will be two lanes, and it'll be almost the same as it was.”

FDOT spokesman Brian Rick said there should be no concern about the work being done during hurricane season.

"Any traffic restrictions are temporary and can be reopened quickly for any emergency or storm event,'' he said. "The FDOT plans bridge work on the barrier islands in the slowest traffic season if at all possible as to not affect businesses, residents, and visitors."

One final concern mentioned at the open house was noise, which Rodrigues doesn’t anticipate will be an issue. For example, particularly loud tools such as pile drivers will not be used in the project.

With the help of repairs such as this one, the New Pass Bridge could serve residents for many more decades — seven, to be exact.

“That will require routine maintenance, annual maintenance, just like you would do oil change on your car,” Rodrigues said. “We're going to go in every year.”