Longboat rescinds boil-water order

Longboat Key’s boil-water order has been lifted for a Country Club Shores neighborhood, town officials said in a social media post this afternoon.

Two tests of drinking water in the area have confirmed it’s safe to drink following a Tuesday afternoon water main break on Bogey Lane.

Following repairs on the six-inch water line and service restoration, the boil-water order was issued for residences between Putting Green Lane and Halyard Lane.

On Friday, the town rescinded that order following successful tests of the water.

Town Manager Tom Harmer said a crew boring underground as part of the town’s utility project to eliminate overhead cables and utility poles, struck the water line.