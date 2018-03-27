Longboat Police are warning island boat owners about a ring of thieves who have been stealing higher-end offshore fishing boats up and down the west coast of Florida.

The criminals, police said, typically look for twin- and triple-engined open-fisherman style boats in the 30-foot range. Lt. Robert Bourque of the Longboat police said the thieves have been active along the gulf coast in recent months, a sign they might strike unsuspecting owners locally.

Bourque said it's likely the criminal organization uses the boats it steals to illegally transport Cubans from their home country to Mexico — at least that’s what similar thieves have done in years past.

A law enforcement “working group” consisting of police departments from cities and counties along the west coast of Florida, including officials from the U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Department of Law Enforcement, have been tracking this group of criminals for at least a decade, Bourque said.

“We know that they have been in our area recently, and we know they’re active in their home area,” Bourque said. “We want to make sure that everyone is securing their boats.”

Most of the boats police suspect are susceptible to theft have Yamaha engines and are stored on a lift, Bourque said.

These thieves often come arrive at night on a smaller boat, lower the target vessel into the water, start it and take it Cancun, Mexico, Bourque said.

Most stolen boats are never recovered, Bourque said.

Police are asking residents with boats to take extra precaution in securing their property.

That could mean powering off the boat lift, buying or updating an alarm system for a boat or attaching some kind of GPS monitoring device to the vessel, said David Miller, a co-owner of Cannons Marina.

“Just use common sense,” Miller said. “The harder you can make if for them to get your boat — they’re going to go pick on another boat.”