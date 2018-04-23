Longboat Police seek help in identifying robbery suspect

Longboat Key Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a man in connection with an armed robbery of a couple on the island earlier this month.

Police are looking for this man in connection with an armed robbery on Longboat Key, April 10.

Police said the April 10 robbery unfolded when the couple arrived at the Islander Club around 10:30 p.m. after dinner at the Bonefish Grill and a stop at Walmart in Bradenton, according to a police report.

Longboat Key Police Chief Pete Cumming said the suspects identified the victims as "affluent" and followed them from the Bonefish Grill, into a Walmart then to Longboat Key.

The robbers stole a $35,000 watch, cash and credit cards and attempted to steal the couple’s luxury car before fleeing in their own vehicle. After a mainland chase, three men ran from their car in Manatee County. One was caught.

Latarious Harvey, 27, is in the Sarasota County Jail on charges of robbery with a firearm and a mask and robbery-carjacking with a firearm or weapon.

If you have information please contact Detective Eric Smith at (941) 361-6411 Ext 1965 email: [email protected] or Lt. Robert Bourque at (941) 316-1973