Longboat Police seek help in identifying robbery suspect

Investigators say couple was targeted as "affluent" and followed to condo.
Longboat Key Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a man in connection with an armed robbery of a couple on the island earlier this month.
Police said the April 10 robbery unfolded when the couple arrived at the Islander Club around 10:30 p.m. after dinner at the Bonefish Grill and a stop at Walmart in Bradenton, according to a police report.
Longboat Key Police Chief Pete Cumming said the suspects identified the victims as "affluent" and followed them from the Bonefish Grill, into a Walmart then to Longboat Key.
The robbers stole a $35,000 watch, cash and credit cards and attempted to steal the couple’s luxury car before fleeing in their own vehicle. After a mainland chase, three men ran from their car in Manatee County. One was caught.
Latarious Harvey, 27, is in the Sarasota County Jail on charges of robbery with a firearm and a mask and robbery-carjacking with a firearm or weapon.
If you have information please contact Detective Eric Smith at (941) 361-6411 Ext 1965 email: [email protected] or Lt. Robert Bourque at (941) 316-1973