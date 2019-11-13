Longboat police officer receives safety recognition award

Longboat Key Police Department officer Shawn Nagell received a safety recognition award from the Florida Law Enforcement Liaison for his work during the 2019 Click It or Ticket National Campaign, which stretched two weeks from May 20 to June 2.

“Shawn is one of our best officers,” Police Chief Pete Cumming said. “He’s diligent. He gets out there and he does a great job.”

Nagell worked seven days during the campaign and conducted five stops. Two of the five resulted in citations for driving with a suspended license, one of which included a cease-tag order. Another two stops were enforcements for expired tags, and the final one was for speeding.

“The traffic out here seems to be pretty good with following the seat belt (laws),” patrol captain Chris Skinner said.