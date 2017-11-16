Longboat Police kicks off Toys for Tots drive

The annual Toys for Tots campaign is underway at the Longboat Key Police Department.

The donation box arrived a few days ago and will be in the Police Department lobby at 5460 Gulf of Mexico Drive until Christmas. The hope is that it will fill several times before Dec. 15.

All donations will be distributed in the Sarasota-Manatee county area, said Susan Rochford, the department’s administrative assistant.

Donations can include unwrapped new toys, clothing, bikes, books, sports gear or anything else to bring joy to a child during the holidays.

Elsewhere on the island, a Toy and Food Drive takes place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at Christ Church of Longboat Key, Presbyterian, 6400 Gulf of Mexico Drive.

New, unwrapped toy, books, and bikes for children of all ages will be accepted. The donations will be given to Turning Points, an agency that provides services to the homeless and those at risk of homelessness in Manatee County.

The church will also collect canned goods for Our Daily Bread.