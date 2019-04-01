Longboat Police honor honest Publix pair

Twice in March, employees of the Publix Super Market at the Shoppes of Bay Isles did something worthy of police attention -- the right kind of police attention.

Twice during the month, employees found large sums of cash on the floor inside the store and turned it in to management, who held it for 48 hours for the rightful owner to step forward, then turned it over to police.

Police Chief Pete Cumming said he thought that kind of honesty deserved some recognition.

“The act of doing the right thing based on an honest character when no one is watching is the test of honesty, the very test of honesty,’’ Cumming said of Benjamin Wampler and Richard Ziven, who were awarded certificates at a ceremony last week at the Longboat Key Police Department.

“I’d like to recognize two of our local men for their honesty,’’ he said at the ceremony. “We’re here today to show our appreciation.’’

Wampler was not able to attend the event, but Ziven said he was working in the store’s cheese department when he noticed a money clip on the floor.

“I looked around, and there wasn’t anyone around,’’ he said.

In both instances, the money wasn’t claimed at the store and was turned over to police.

According to Florida law, a police department is required to hold such lost property for at least 90 days, after which it can retain the property, sell or auction it.

The police didn’t release the amount of the money found to discourage fraudulent claims for it.

“I’d like to say I have the privilege of doing this a lot, but I don’t,’’ Cumming said of honoring those who do the right thing. “Richard and Ben both remind us that good and honest people are all around us. Publix again demonstrates their ability to find these people and hire them.”