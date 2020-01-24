Longboat police chief announces retirement

Chief Pete Cumming of the Longboat Key Police plans to retire from his position Oct. 1 after 40 years in law enforcement, the town announced this week.

Cumming has been with the Longboat Police Department since 2008, when he joined as a captain under then-Chief Al Hogle. Cumming was elevated to chief Aug. 26, 2012, following four months in the role of acting chief after the death of Hogle in May 2012.

"I have no regrets at all," Cumming said in an interview. "In fact, this would be considered a dream job. And having been here awhile, I can tell you that this community is a unique, remarkable community. And I mean that from the heart. I've met so many really good people here."

Cumming, 61, graduated from Sarasota High School and joined the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at the age of 21. Since then, he’s worked for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in several officers, including Sarasota County, before beginning his tenure on Longboat Key.

Town Manager Tom Harmer, in an email to town commissioners this week, wrote, "We have been fortunate to benefit from his service and leadership during the past 12 years here on Longboat Key."

The police chief position is an administrative appointment by the town manager, not subject to Town Commission approval.

Cumming said he looks forward to retirement but said it will take some getting used to.

"I don't have any hobbies," he said, conceding giving up hockey a few years ago. "I really have immersed myself into this job to the point where I know it's time for me to retire. I’m ready. So I'll find things."

Look for a full story on Police Chief Pete Cumming’s retirement in the Jan. 30 edition of the Longboat Observer.