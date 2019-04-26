Longboat points the way toward new sign rules

It took years for the town to rewrite sign regulations to meet a new standard, one based on size, number and location, not the message the sign delivers.

And it’s been months since the detailed set of new rules – found in Chapter 156 of the town code, specifically – took effect in January. In the time between, the town has held informational sessions, reached out to organizations and worked with concerned groups — such as the real estate industry -— to ensure confidence was high about what’s new, what’s allowed and what’s not.

Now, in the past few weeks, town code enforcement officials and — from time to time — police officers are notifying those who aren’t complying what’s wrong and how to fix it. In some cases, they’re using authority built into the code to remove improperly sized or positioned signs.

Homes for sale, rent or lease are permitted a three-square-foot sign. The top of the pole can be no higher than four feet.

The changes were made necessary by a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision that deemed sign regulations based on content were an unconstitutional infringement on free speech. As a result, Longboat Key reworked its approach and set new standards, which include requirements for two types of temporary signs:

One 1-square-foot sign can be posted any time for less than six months. It can’t be on a public right of way.

One 3-square-foot sign is allowed when the property is offered for sale, rent or lease. A 1-square-foot rider (think: Sold or Pool Home) can be attached. The top of the supporting white post must be less than 4 feet off the ground, which is lower than surrounding communities.

Real estate agents on the front lines of these new rules are adapting, though some are learning through interaction with town staffers and trips to Town Hall to retrieve signs. Along Gulf of Mexico Drive, over the course of an April weekend, two dozen open house signs were seized, along with two pest control signs. The next weekend, about 10 real estate signs were similarly removed to a holding area behind Town Hall, according to police reports. Police officers have been assisting the town’s code enforcement officer on weekends, when the bulk of open houses take place, part of routine inter-department cooperation, said Police Chief Pete Cumming.

“Awareness will take time,’’ Planning, Zoning and Building Director Allen Parsons said. “Time will continue to tell.’’

Learning the ins and outs of the new rules hasn’t been 100% smooth, said Ellen O’Day, the designated broker for Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate’s Longboat Key office. Overall dimensions are smaller than previous town standards and those of surrounding areas, requiring new custom signs for each agent. She said one of her agents recently adjusted the size of a yard sign with a saw to fit the new template.

Height of front yard “For Sale” signs has also been an issue. O’Day said she takes responsibility, but matching up with new rules during the busy visitor season has been hectic at times.

“Do I own this? Sure,’’ she said. “The buck stops here. But it can been frustrating.’’

Both O’Day and Georgina Clamage, the branch manager for Michael Saunders & Co.’s Longboat Key South office, said signs are still an important touchstone for buyers and sellers — even in an increasingly digital world. Clamage said there remain plenty of customers who simply head out into a desired neighborhood in search of open houses. O’Day said signs are critical for those customers — particularly older ones — who don’t rely on smartphones for navigation or real estate information.

Clamage said she understands island residents’ desire for fewer signs and a continuity of size, noting her office recently bought a new supply of signs made specifically for Longboat Key.

“We think the town is doing a great job, so we’re not complaining about it,’’ she said.