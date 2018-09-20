Longboat passes budget with no increase in tax rate

Longboat Key property owners won’t see their tax rates go up when commissioners pass the town’s final budget Sept. 24.

Commissioners approved the tentative $16.46 million budget at its Sept. 11 meeting that includes a 2.1144 millage rate, the same as last year’s. Increasing property values, however, are expected to boost town income by $461,129.

Since adopting a recommended budget in August, the town has decreased projected expenses for next year’s budget by $87,628. Cost-saving moves made by the town included the elimination of the assistant manager’s position and formation of a support-services department, giving the town manager’s office a projected budget surplus of $158,000. Other departments with anticipated surpluses include legal, $138,000; general services, $143,000; Police, $75,000; and Town Clerk, $26,000.

“We’re increasing our savings,” Town Manager Tom Harmer said.

The other significant change to next year’s proposed spending plan was doubling the town’s red tide contingency fund from $50,000 to $100,000. The town has spent more than $40,000 cleaning its beaches and canals since early August when large numbers of dead fish started appearing in local waters.

Commissioners will hold a second public hearing on next year’s spending plan at 5:01 p.m. Sept. 24. Action on a final budget will follow.