Longboat Pass bridge will be tested Monday with cycles of opening, closing

Construction crews on the Longboat Pass Bridge on Monday, Oct. 28 will test the mechanical operation of the drawbridge span by opening and closing it multiple times.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the contractor performing the work will allow traffic backups to clear before cycling the span through another opening and closing.

Delays are expected, the FDOT said.

The testing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

The bridge has been undergoing mechanical and structural repairs and upgrades since June. Work is expected to be complete this fall.