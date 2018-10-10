Two paramedics from Longboat Key headed to the Panhandle to help with post-storm rescue operations, Chief Paul Dezzi said.

Depending on workload, the pair could be away from home for two weeks.

Meanwhile, back home, no serious incidents were reported in Longboat Key, but some street flooding was reported in the north end, where roads have been known to flood with higher-than-normal tides.

Town officials were keeping an eye along the beach on Broadway Street, where sand was replaced along a 600-foot stretch between two groins. That $1.1 million beach nourishment project was completed at the end of last month.

High waves were pounding both of the groins Wednesday afternoon.

Town Manager Tom Harmer said despite the fact that Hurricane Michael will cause damage along the coast line, the nourishment project was necessary because the sand is still helping to retard beach erosion.

Donna Hagen and her daughter, Maria Magee, found their hotel parking lot partially flooded in Lido Key, so they sought a stretch of beach to walk along in Longboat.

“I have been coming here for 37 years,” said Hagen, who lives in Washington state. They didn’t seem deterred by the strong winds whipping along the beach. As Hagen put it, “I go back Saturday.”