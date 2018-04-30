The Paradise Center announces moving plans

The Paradise Center is moving.

Sometime this summer, The Paradise Center will relocate to Temple Beth Israel from the second floor of the Longboat Island Chapel.

In August, Executive Director Suzy Brenner said the ideal location would be the Northern Trust Bank building on Bay Isles Road across from the Longboat Library. Fundraising for that plan is underway now.

“We have been seeking a more central, visible and easily accessible location on Longboat Key, and until we have raised the funds for our own building, we are thrilled that Temple Beth Israel has extended an invitation to house our organization,” she said in a statement.

Originally, The Paradise Center was created as an outreach program of the Longboat Island Chapel, where the center has been based since its inception.

In August, The Paradise Center rebranded from its original name of the Aging in Paradise Resource Center and announced it was searching for a new home as it was outgrowing its space in the chapel. Along with the name change came a new partnership with the The Longboat Key Center for Healthy Living, but the chapel continued to donate its second floor to The Paradise Center.

“It makes perfect sense for The Paradise Center to be here at TBI,” Temple Director Isaac Azerad said in the statement. “They can continue to increase their programs, and we can offer even more activities to our members. We share a goal of supporting the community, and we can do it even better together.”

Over the last few years, The Paradise Center has continued to grow offering 297 activities in 2017 with attendance almost at 4,000.

“We live in this paradise, but the need is strong for the seniors in our community to have a place to combat loneliness and isolation,” Brenner said in the statement. “The popularity of our games is evidence of this need.”

While an official moving date has not been set, The Paradise Center’s year-round programming will continue as scheduled.