Longboat P&Z to hear Colony development proposal

Here we go again.

Seven volunteers charged with judging the town’s planning and zoning codes are scheduled to hear an almost-600-page application beginning at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 20, to develop 17.6 acres at 1620 Gulf of Mexico drive, the site of the former Colony Beach & Tennis Resort.

Orlando-based developer Unicorp National Developments has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to get here: Where town officials are scheduled to hear his proposal for developing the property town staff condemned years ago.

This latest appearance by Unicorp President Chuck Whittall and his development team is scheduled for hearing four separate applications. Those include:

A planned unit development (PUD)

An outline development plan (ODP)

A final site plan

A request for the remaining 165 units from the tourism pool

The Planning and Zoning Board has the authority to judge each of those applications on its merits of meeting town codes and keeping with the island’s comprehensive zoning plan.

The developer and town staff are required to present their interpretation of such in sworn testimony at the quasi-judicial hearing. Members of the public are also permitted 5 minutes of comment.

Once heard, the Planning and Zoning Board will either suggest the Town Commission approve or deny any or all parts of the application. It may also vote to table the hearing.

The Colony Beach and Tennis Resort has been abandoned for almost a decade.

The Town Commission is scheduled to hear this application at its March 5 regular meeting, where the developers request for tourism pool units could be approved, and at a March 16 special meeting, where the rest of the application is scheduled for official decision.

Development as proposed at 1620 Gulf of Mexico Drive include a 166-room, five-star St. Regis Hotel and Residences with 78 adjoining condominiums and more than 17,000-square-feet of meeting space encompassing a 10,000-square-foot ballroom. It also proposes multiple restaurants, a spa, bar and fitness center all open to the public.

Behind the scenes

A lot has been happening in the months since the developer first brought this application before the Planning and Zoning Board in December.

The Board was scheduled to hear the plan then but, at the request of town staff, tabled its discussion until a zoning code change, on which the former proposal relied, could be heard and adjudicated by the Town Commission.

Then came an outpouring of public opposition to changing the zoning codes to allow, as one commissioner observed in January, an increase in density.

Unicorp withdrew its application to change zoning codes days after the commission heard the proposal and decreased the density of its project to fit within zoning codes. So 102 condos became 78.

Still, town commission received dozens of emails opposing Unicorp's sought departure from codes — or requested amnesty from zoning laws — that would allow 30% accessory commercial space.

PUDs give developers flexibility in zoning codes through departures. Zoning codes allow 10% accessory commercial space.

The main complaint against this request, as noted in many emails, is potential traffic.

Planning and Zoning chairwoman BJ Bishop sent more than 30 questions town staff on Feb. 10, many of which focused on traffic, parking and the resort’s ability to manage both.

“I do not anticipate that all of these questions can have answers by February 20, 2018 at the public hearing, but I will need answers to all these questions before I am prepared to vote on this application,” Bishop wrote in a memorandum to town staff.

Any chairperson on a town board has the authority to run meetings as she/he sees fit. An attorney for Uncorp in this application sent responses each of the questions four days before the hearing.

Commissioners were also copied on a letter to Whittall from Vice President of Lodging Development at Marriott International Lisa Sexton vindicating Whittall’s request for more than 17,000-square-feet of meeting space.

The Commission is scheduled to hold a quasi-judicial hearing, where it must judge the application by the law, not their opinion or that of their constituents.

Commissioners must disclose any lobbying they have heard or read at the onset of the quasi judicial hearing.