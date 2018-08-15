Longboat north end gas station project in limbo

The owner of a vacant gas station on the north end of Longboat Key has parted ways with a developer who for months pursued renovation of the site.

Local developer Jorge Fernandez has been ousted from a deal with JH Williams Oil Co. because he “wasn’t following through on much,” said John Ferrell, chief financial officer for the Tampa-based petroleum company.

Fernandez has worked with the town for months on a project to renovate the north end gas station at the corner of Broadway Street and Gulf of Mexico Drive, assessed by Manatee County at $300,024. He met with residents in April to discuss his plans. The town approved site plans for the project April 4, 2018.

But JH Williams Oil Co., which purchased the property in 2005 for $512,100, is pursuing a contract with another developer, a local individual who Ferrell declined to name. Fernandez said he had no knowledge of this change and said he has not been notified whether his contact had been dissolved.

“[Fernandez] is not under contact with us and will not be under contact with us,” Ferrell said.

Fernandez said he last spoke with a representative from JH Williams about this last month when he asked about ground contamination at the site.

Fernandez said he contacted the company soon after he’d spoken with a representative for Applied Sciences, a Tampa-based civil engineering company that tested the soil on the property in 2011, who told him that there had been untested areas at the site that could have soil and groundwater contamination.

“(Applied Science) advised me there is suspected good amount of soil contamination and groundwater contamination on the property,” Fernandez wrote in a August email to town staff.

But Ferrell said in an interview that the amount of contamination at the site is one of the lowest in the state when compared to the 19,000 other sites cataloged with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

“There isn't a gas station in Florida that doesn’t have a little bit of contamination in it,” Ferrell said.

A representative with FDEP said this site ranks low on the state’s list of clean up sites, so low that it doesn’t have a project manager who could speak independently about contamination at the site.

But Fernandez said it’s the unknown that gives him pause. The area around and inside the gas station were not tested in 2011 when the rest of the site had been examined, Fernandez said, and he wants to know what’s in the soil before he purchases the property.

“I cannot go forward until we test this and we know what kind of contamination is there,” Fernandez said.

Ferrell said it’s likely that microbes in the soil beneath the property have broken down the pollutants, although when development begins the dirt is scheduled to be treated.

“There is nothing, from our standpoint, to be done,” Ferrell said.