Longboat Library to host Art and Authors Festival

Calling all bookworms and art enthusiasts.

The Longboat Library is putting on an event that is right up your alley.

The library invites the public to attend its second annual Art and Authors Festival from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Local artists and authors will be on-site displaying their work and mingling with festivalgoers with a portion of sales going back to the library.

If You Go Art and Authors Festival When: noon to 4 p.m. Saturday Where: Longboat Library, 555 Bay Isles Road Cost: Free *Rain date for Sunday at the same time.

This year’s artists and authors include Sandi Nowicki, Joan Patridge, Tony Abatte, Sue Reese, Jim LaRose, Jane Webb, Ward Larsen, Chad Myers, Mary Lou Johnson, Amy Elder and Bob and Pat Gussin.

Local guitarist Paul Jaffe will perform.

“We’re always looking for events that will draw people to the library because we still feel like there are a number of people on Longboat Key that are not familiar with us,” library co-President Mary Baker said.

The library is not connected to the county library system, so all expenses to run the library are covered by book sales, memberships and donations.

Baker said last year’s event brought newcomers to the library that resulted in several memberships, which is how the nonprofit library continues.

The festival is free of charge. There will be complimentary refreshments and hors’ d’oeuvres. A rain date is planned for Sunday at the same time.