Longboat Library stacks up best-sellers

With a little less than two months left of summer, those summer reading lists won’t finish themselves.

If there is a current best-seller that hasn’t been knocked off the list yet, the Longboat Library might have it.

Whether you’re looking for fiction pieces about threats of cyber terror and espionage where the president becomes a suspect, or nonfiction pieces about a woman who grew up in a survivalist family, the Longboat Library is stocked with some of the latest best-sellers.

The library has these best-sellers on the shelf:

Fiction

“The President is Missing” by Bill Clinton and James Patterson

“The Good Fight” by Danielle Steel

“The Outsider” by Stephen King

“The Perfect Couple” by Elin Hilderbrand

“The Summer Wives” by Beatriz Williams

“There There” by Tommy Orange

“Turbulence” by Stuart Woods

Nonfiction

“Educated” by Tara Westover

“The Soul of America” by Jon Meacham

“Fascism: A Warning” by Madeleine Albright

“Ruthless Tide” by Al Roker

“Lincoln's Last Trial” by Dan Abrams

For the rest of the month, the library, which is not part of the

county public library system, is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday.

To check out books, one must be a library member, but on Wednesdays, the library hosts Wonderful Wednesdays, a book sale that is open to the public, including nonmembers of the library.

For information visit longboatlibrary.com.




