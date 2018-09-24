Longboat Letters to the Editor

Thanks for 9/11 remembrance

Thanks to the town of Longboat Key Public Works employees for once again placing the 2,977 American flags along Gulf Of Mexico Drive to commemorate 9/11. We hope the tradition will continue forever — a solemn reminder of the horrors of that day.

Sylvia Payne

Longboat Key

Tradition keeps tribute to 9/11 alive

To Isaac Brownman and the employees of the Public Works Department, thank you so much for continuing the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce's tradition of placing 2,974 American flags on Gulf of Mexico Drive in honor of those lost on 9/11. Without the Town of Longboat Key and the Public Works Department's partnership, the Longboat Key Chamber's remembrance of 9-11 would not be possible.

We began this program in 2003 and every time people come on the island, we make a powerful statement that we shall never forget! The flags are a very impressive and meaningful sight.

The Public Works Department is instrumental in making so many events and projects successful for our residents and visitors to the island. We salute you for your "can do" positive philosophy! You make things happen.

Mark Meador, chairman of the board

Gail Loefgren, president

Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce

Focus on solving red tide, not coyotes

Editorials need to be accurate.

When a local hotel complained about no business in August, it had nothing to do with coyotes. It had to do with red tide.

The tragic death of a young man bit by a shark in Cape Cod did not cause real estate prices to plummet and people to flee the area.

The reality is there have been shark attacks in Florida for years, as well as off the Carolina coast.

Are you suggesting all the sharks in the oceans be destroyed?

No one has fled the Florida and Carolina beaches that have experienced shark attacks. And, the case of a coyote getting into a home in Oklahoma had to do with the simple fact that a door was left ajar.

Residents need to understand there is wildlife everywhere. If you are concerned about coyotes coming near your home stop putting cat and dog food outside your doors. Walk your dogs on a leash.

Coyotes are much smarter than someone attempting to catch them. And, unless they are ill, they leave people alone.

I have not heard of a single incident of a coyote going after a person, a dog or other animals on Longboat Key. There have been coyotes on Anna Maria Island and in Bradenton and Sarasota forever. And, there are coyotes on Longboat Key.

I grew up in the country in Virginia. Coyotes, wolves and foxes were everywhere. Sadly, country animals have had to adapt to sprawl and humans invading their territory.

Perhaps city residents are not used to wildlife, but thank goodness Longboat Key is not a cement, urban environment.

I wish your paper would focus on how we solve the red tide problem that is causing serious problems for our local businesses, not to mention the health of our residents.

B.J. Bishop

Longboat Key