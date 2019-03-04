The Longboat Key Town Commission on Monday unanimously approved a zoning text amendment that permits sales offices on sites of at least eight acres and at least 40 residential units before building permits are issued.

Chuck Whittall, the chairman and CEO of Unicorp National Developments Inc., has sought since late 2018 permission from the town to erect such a sales office on the site of his company's proposed St. Regis Hotel and Residences at 1620 Gulf of Mexico Drive. The project, estimated to be worth about $600 million, will feature 78 condominium units -- priced in the $4 million to $10 million range -- and 166 hotel rooms.

Whittall has said a pre-construction sales office is a key component to pre-selling about half of the project's condominiums, which he said is necessary to propel the financing for the overall project. Whittall, who thanked the commission for its approval Monday, said the next step is to get the sales office under construction, likely by the autumn. He is working directly with Michael Saunders & Company on sales.

Brett Henson, who represents owners of 74 units at the former Colony Beach & Tennis Resort, objected to the sales office because Whittall does not fully control the property. Henson’s clients own 31% of the property of the Colony's 237 units, all of which were demolished between July and November of 2018.

Construction can't begin until Unicorp owns all of the former resort's units, which is the subject of an ongoing court case.

Some owners have sold to Unicorp over the past few years, while others have not. Unicorp has filed for a judicial end to the former resort's condominium association since the company has not been able to muster the owner votes to do so conventionally.

“At minimum, the erection of a temporary sales facility will result in pedestrian foot and vehicular traffic which infringes upon our clients' use and enjoyment of their interests in the property,” Henson said in a letter to the town. “A temporary sales facility will require our clients to absorb additional liability for potential injuries or damages to third parties visiting the sales facility.”

Whittall wants to build a $2 million, 3,000-square-foot modular sales office on the 17.6-acre site. According to a floor plan of the proposal, the sales office will offer a view of Gulf of Mexico from its rear deck and features a "Wow arrival'' for patrons once through the front double doors. Vignettes of a kitchen, grand room and bathroom would be showcased, in addition to a model of the proposed property and some meeting space, relaxation space and storage.

The sales office could be under construction by fall.