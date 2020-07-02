Longboat Key's sewage spill estimated at 25.8 million gallons

A spill from Longboat Key’s only sewage line to the mainland amounts to roughly 25.8 gallons, according to an estimate provided by the town to Florida Department of Environmental Protection on June 30.

The town alerted residents on Monday evening about the break in an underground segment on the mainland side of the 20-inch force main and alerted them to conserve water use to reduce flow in the broken line. The pipe was repaired by Tuesday afternoon.

Water samples from the bay have been taken by FDEP and private organizations, though no advisories have been posted. The city of Sarasota said it was testing water at a variety of city parks, including Lido Beach, City Island, the 10th Street Boat Ramp and Bird Key Park.

“Nobody knows exactly, and yet, this is not new,” Suncoast Waterkeeper board member Rusty Chinnis said of potential impacts to Sarasota Bay. “There was one in about a month ago in Manatee County, it was pretty bad. Sarasota had a bunch of them in the past.

“What happens over time is it just slowly builds up the nitrogen content in the bay and the harmful algae blooms like red tide — like [these] big masses of floating algae you see these days — feed on that nitrogen, so basically it exacerbates. Now these things have been called and really are natural, but they're not natural to the extent that we're seeing them now.”

Town Manager Tom Harmer in a statement to the media said out-of-the-ordinary pressure and flow readings were initially attributed to an instrumentation problem.

Harmer told Town Commissioners he was notified on Monday that members of the Public Works Department staff had begun investigating a possible break in the line. Working with Manatee County public works staff, the break was discovered in an underground portion of the pipe, between the shoreline of Sarasota Bay and the pipe's terminus at the Manatee County treatment plant north of 53rd Avenue. Harmer said DEP was notified at 1:17 p.m. on Monday, following discovery of the break.

“This is the only pipe from the island to the mainland that treats all of the sewage on the island,” Harmer said on Tuesday morning. “As I understand it, it's a complete failure, a complete break in the line, so there's...I'm sure a significant or at least the potential for significant discharge at the break.”

The pipe, built in 1973, leads from a pumping station on Gulf Bay Road, under the bed of Sarasota Bay for about two miles, then underground to the treatment facility adjacent to the Manatee County Golf Course in Bradenton. In 2016, a town consultant inspected the pipeline and concluded it was in better-than-expected shape and had 20-25 years of service remaining.

Town Commissioners on June 1 heard a presentation from Public Works Director Isaac Brownman on preliminary plans to build a redundant sewer link to the mainland that would ultimately become a replacement. The project was first included in the town’s five-year capital in 2019 for preliminary design, permitting and design-alternative analysis. The idea, Brownman said, was to get started now and work through the initial stages of permitting for an open-trench design across the bay, which would cost less than horizontal boring.

"Obviously, if something were to ever happen to that pipeline, as it erodes over time, that could be a significant disaster,” Brownman told commissioners on June 1.

On the town’s most recent timeline for the proposal, preliminary plans and permit application would be undertaken this summer, workshops for the public were anticipated to begin in winter and spring, with possible permit approval by the end of May 2021.

Brownman proposed seeking permitting sooner rather than later, because an approved permit has a shelf life of 5-10 years, with possible renewals extending further, and possibly build in the latter portion of that time frame while also testing and inspecting along the way.

In 2016, town commissioners set aside plans to spend around $25 million on a new sewage line from the island to the mainland based on consultant Greely & Hansen's report that the iron pipeline, which runs 4-8 feet below the bed of Sarasota Bay, was not in danger of failure and was in good condition, finding no leaks or signs of serious corrosion.

To perform the study, the firm ran a “smart ball” to search for inconsistencies within the pipe through the sewage system earlier this year. Subcontracted divers measured the thickness in the pipe using an underwater ultrasonic gauge, as well, among other methods.

The Town Commission asked for the study in December 2015, and staff originally expected the pipe would need to be replaced immediately to eliminate the risk of the worst-case scenario: a complete shutdown, which could necessitate using trucks to haul sewage off of the island.