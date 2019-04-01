Longboat Key's Paradise Center plans moving ahead

Plans to convert the former Northern Trust building at 540 Bay Isles Road into a one-stop hub for medical care and a wide range of wellness and other services are progressing, said Suzy Brenner, the executive director of The Paradise Center.

Save the date Town leaders approved an off-site strategic planning workshop for 10 a.m. April 26 at the clubhouse of the Windward Bay condominium complex, 4888 Gulf of Mexico Drive. The workshop will function as a retreat for the seven-member commission, the Town Manager and the Town Attorney to discuss priorities and visioning. It will come less than two weeks after the town’s annual Goals and Objectives meeting, in which town residents and groups can bring ideas for the commission’s consideration. Goals and Objectives is planned for 10 a.m. Friday, April 15 at Town Hall.

The Paradise Center will formally combine with the Center for Healthy Living later this summer to become the LBK Paradise Center for Healthy Living, she said.

Brenner told Town Commissioners on Monday that conceptual floor plans for the inside of the 11,300-square foot building are complete, and the engineering drawings to convert the bank building into the new center are under development for submission to the town. Requests for proposals have been sent out to construction companies, Brenner said.

As for the medical tenants of the building, Stratum Health System of Sarasota, which teamed up with the Paradise Center to roll out plans for the building in February, will operate a primary care practice, though not necessarily exclusively.

“We have a lot of moving pieces, but we’re really excited,’’ she said. “Everything is moving forward as we hoped.”

Still considering Town Commissioners put off a vote on a new, pre-construction agreement between the town and Ringling College of Art and Design until next week. Commissioners sought some wording changes in the document meant to operate as a basic framework between the college and the town and reflect changes in the proposed building plan made earlier this year. The proposed Arts, Culture and Education Center was once envisioned costing $18 million, financed through private donations, and including a versatile black box theater. The current concept, and one for which private fundraising has begun, deletes the theater in the first phase, holds open the possibility of a second phase and includes a 3,000 square foot multi-purpose room. Estimated cost: $11.3 million.

Organizers are talking with a balance-and-hearing specialist and an orthopedist now, with hopes of also lining up a dermatologist and a podiatrist.

Brenner said data from Medicare billing reports shows dermatology and podiatry are among the top specialty uses for patients in the Longboat Key ZIP code.

Such a center for health and wellness has long been a goal of the town, but finances made it more difficult. Longboat has been without a clinic since AllCare Medical Center closed in Centre Shops in 2018. The financial hurdle has always been sustaining an operation through the off-season months.

“It’s really hard to sustain medical practices on this island, because it’s a very expensive endeavor,’’ Brenner said. “There are a couple thousand people here in the summer and they tend to be the ones who need the medical care the most.’’

Still, Vice Mayor Ed Zunz praised the effort so far.

Stratum Health System is a Sarasota-based company that also operates Tidewell Hospice, Approved Home Health, Connexis Medical Services and a thrift story to benefit the not-for-profit hospice. The company’s real estate arm, Scata Real Estate LLC. purchased the building for $1.75 million.

Northern Trust closed the building in December 2012.