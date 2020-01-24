Longboat Key's Garden Club plants the seeds for a successful show

Longboat Key’s Garden Club is bringing a taste of the fashion and food of Sarasota’s keys to the Longboat Key Club Harbourside Ballroom on Jan. 30.

The 9th annual Taste of the Keys and Fashion show brings local food and clothing together to create a magical night for attendees, while raising money for the Garden Club’s scholarship and summer camp funds and other philanthropy endeavors.

Participating restaurants Chart House: Tuna poke shooter and crab stack parfait

Columbia: Gambas “Al Ajillo” sautéed Gulf shrimp in

garlic and chili sauce

Dry Dock Waterfront Grill: Lobster, crab and shrimp

salad

Euphemia Haye: Mediterranean-style veal; beef and

bean soup

Harry’s Continental Kitchens: Chicken florentine

with parmesan mornay sauce and Minnesota wild rice

Lazy Lobster: Chef Chris’ smoked chicken salad with

cilantro microgreens

Longboat Key Club & Resort: Lemongrass &

sesame-rubbed ahi tuna with napa cabbage kimchi with

cilantro salad

Sandbar Restaurant: Gamble Creek tomato tart with

basil crème fraiche

Speaks Clam Bar: Maine cold lobster on a toasted

New England roll

Tommy Bahama: Chicken lollipops with mango BBQ

sauce; macadamia encrusted Goat Cheese; Key Lime tarts

Tyler’s: Ice cream

Whitney’s: Grilled cctopus with citrus vinaigrette,

lettuce wraps served with sweet corn

Zota Beach Resort: Harissa compressed watermelon, wakame salad with fresh jalapeno and feta

Last year’s edition of the event celebrated the club’s 50th anniversary, leading to a stage-heavy evening as various past presidents and Garden Club dignitaries were honored throughout the night. This year, Garden Club president Susan Phillips said they want to focus on the attendees and the mingling portion of the evening.

“It was important to recognize the people who through the years have led the club and to recognize how we got to where we are,” Phillips said. “We need to focus more on the point of the evening, which is to have a good time and raise money for our mission. We want to have a good time and enjoy each other.”

In addition to bringing back all the favorite restaurants from last year, the club is adding Euphemia Haye to the roundup, as well as brand-new north-end restaurant Whitney’s. Binjara Traders/Sahara/Ivory Coast will provide the fashions and new models, including D’Arcy Arpke and Lynn Christensen, will walk the runway in local trends as well.

This year, the club has changed up what’s included in the event ticket. Previously, a $65 ticket got you in the door, with food, drink and a spot to watch the fashion show, while raffle tickets were $100 each. This year, a $100 ticket gets you all the food and drinks you can eat, plus an entry into any of the raffles. Call co-chairs Lyn Haycock at 544-2009 or Nancy McLean at 248-303-6595 to reserve table seats or lounge tickets.

The event has historically sold out before the big day arrives, but the club increased their capacity to allow more to come enjoy the food and fashion.