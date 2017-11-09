Zota names leadership team

Five managers have been named to key departments of the Zota Beach Resort, which opened last summer on Longboat Key.

Roy Padgett is the resort’s general manager. He previously managed the Hilton Longboat Key Beachfront Resort, which preceded Zota on the same property. According to a release from the resort, Padgett has 20 years of hotel management experience and is certified as a food and beverage executive and as a hotel administrator.

Sandra Rios was named director of marketing and communications, a role she also serves at the Longboat Key Club, another Opal Collection property. She also has 20 years of experience in her field, previously leading the public relations teams at Foxwoods Resort Casino and the MGM Grand at Foxwoods in Mashantucket, Conn.

Elizabeth Cotner is the resort’s human resources director, coming to Zota from an assistant director role at Longboat Key Club.

Elizabeth Brackman is guest services manager, coming to Zota from positions at Walt Disney Word, Hilton and InterContinental Hotels Group.

Michael Malave will serve as executive housekeeper, coming to Zota from the Main & Sky Resort in Park City, Utah. He previously worked at Sheraton City Center in Salt Lake City and the Sundance Mountain Resort in Sundance, Utah.

There are 187 rooms open to guests in the renovated former Hilton building and a new tower. The Cascades Pool Bar and Viento Kitchen & Bar are both open to the public. The resort opened June 23.

Opal operates 16 resorts across Florida, in Maine and the New York Adirondacks.