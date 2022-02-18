Longboat Key wellness and support dog turns 9

Hunter, who belongs to the deputy fire chief, has served the town for several years.
In dog years, he should be close to retirement, but Hunter the wellness and support dog is looking pretty good for his age. The town's therapy dog, who belongs to Deputy Fire Chief Sandi Drake, turned 9 last week. He was celebrated with a paw-ty at Town Hall to commemorate the occasion.
Humans snacked on donuts while Hunter got a big doggy biscuit all to himself. He posed prettily with a hat and purple lei before sniffing down into a birthday bag for treats for his special day.
Hunter is a certified service dog and sometimes, the town's unofficial mascot. He serves as a therapy dog for the island's first responders.
