Longboat Key weather page photo: March 26

John Caviglia captured this image of an osprey in flight while kayaking at Buttonwood Cove on Longboat Key.
Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2020-21 Weather and Nature photo contest. Contest details to come.
To see past entries, also visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ObserverGroup.