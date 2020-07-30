Longboat Key weather page photo: July 30

Nadine Richardsonn photographed this eagle in Country Club Shores.

Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition.

All submissions will be entered for the 2020-21 Weather and Nature photo contest. In February 2021, you will vote for your favorite photo, and the submission with the most votes will win a $500 gift card.

To see past entries, also visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ObserverGroup.