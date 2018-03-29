 Skip to main content
Neighbors
Longboat Key Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 6 hours ago

Longboat Key weather page photo: March 29

Share
Paul B. Ahern, of Beachplace, photographed these swans while playing golf during the annual St. Mary, Star of the Sea Golf Tournament.
by: Observer Staff Staff

Paul B. Ahern, of Beachplace, photographed these swans while playing golf during the annual St. Mary, Star of the Sea Golf Tournament.

Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a nature photo to run on the weather page of our print edition.

To see past entries, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ObserverGroup.

Related Stories

Advertisement