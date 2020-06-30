Longboat Key urges residents to limit water usage after wastewater main break

A break on the mainland side of an underwater sewage line from the barrier islands to Manatee County on Monday is prompting the town to encourage customers to limit water usage.

In an alert sent to residents and business owners via the town's emergency notification system, the town said the break in the pipe was on the “land side on the mainland across the [Sarasota] Bay from Longboat Key."

In a news release sent Monday night, the town is encouraging all commercial, resort and residential properties to minimize water usage to help control the liquid waste moving through the pipeline.

“The Town’s emergency contractor is on site working to mitigate the impact of this wastewater force main break, gain access to the discharge site, and perform the necessary emergency repairs,” the release states.

Assistant to the town manager Susan Phillips said the Longboat Key's utilities staff and Manatee County utilities teams are also at the site for repairs.

Phillips wrote in a follow-up news release on Tuesday that repairing the wastewater main will likely take several days.

“This does not impact irrigation usage – it only relates to wastewater flowing through the pipeline,” Phillips wrote. “The Town recognizes that during this pandemic, recommended CDC sanitation measures, handwashing, sanitizing surfaces, etc. absolutely prevail – please conserve water where possible beyond those protective measures.”

Phillips also mentioned the importance of letting guests on the island know about efforts to conserve water, especially considering the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend.

