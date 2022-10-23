Longboat Key town staff snap a selfie for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Longboat Key Town Hall was buzzing with community activity and activism last week to celebrate Florida City Government Week.

There was a paper shredding event, a blood drive and an ice cream social. There was also a day devoted to staff selfies. Not all the selfies were rose-tinted, but this one was because October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Staff from the Town Clerk’s office, human resources, support services, procurement and finance departments donned their best and brightest pink hats, tops and tiaras to gather for a good cause selfie.