Longboat Key town employees wish young resident happy birthday

For Nash Koeper's 5th birthday, the town of Longboat Key got involved.

Mom Danae Koeper called the fire and police departments of the town, as well as public works, and organized a drive-by birthday party for her son. On May 14, several town vehicles, including a fire truck, fire rescue vehicle, police vehicle and public works vehicle drove by Beach Harbor Club.

The birthday party brought out neighbors who held red, white and blue signs and cheered for the first responders. Boxes of about six feet had been marked out in tape on the sidewalk, so family groups could stand together and neighbors could remain physically distant from each other.

After the parade of vehicles drove by twice, deputy fire chief Sandi Drake and fire liaison Tina Adams stopped by to wish Nash a happy birthday.