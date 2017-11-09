Longboat Key community invited to Thanksgiving service

The Longboat Key community is invited to this year’s Thanksgiving Interfaith Service on Nov. 21.

The Rev. Bill Friederich of Longboat Island Chapel will serve as this year’s preacher. The service will begin at 5 p.m. at Christ Church of Longboat Key, 6400 Gulf of Mexico Drive.

The Rev. Kenneth Blyth of St. Armands Key Lutheran Church, Rabbi Stephen Sniderman of Temple Beth Israel, the Rev. Norman Pritchard of Christ Church, pastoral care assistant for Longboat Island Chapel Mimi Horwitz, the Rev. Gerry Finegan of St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church and the Rev. David Danner of All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church will also be on hand.

Those planning to attend are asked to bring an item for the food pantry. This year’s offering will go to World Church Services’ hurricane relief efforts.

Refreshments will follow the service.