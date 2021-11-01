Longboat Key Tennis Gardens celebrate Halloween on the courts

Ghouls just want to have fun. And butterflies, bees, hippies, hula dancers, Barbie dolls, cowboys and all the rest who dressed up for the Longboat Key Club's Tennis Gardens' annual Halloween round robin on Oct. 29.

Players came dressed in full costumes, often in themes with their doubles partners or quartets. After making the rounds with friends and figuring out who was who under each mask and makeup, the group played several rounds of tennis to find the day's winner. Most shed their costumes before picking up their tennis rackets, but one ghost remained on the courts.