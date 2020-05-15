Longboat Key Tennis Center to loosen restrictions next week

The town of Longboat Key will further loosen certain restrictions next week at the Public Tennis Center.

Starting Monday, the Tennis Center’s hours of operations will be extended and the facility will offer singles-only tennis lessons, which will be held in the afternoons and are available by appointment.

The town is expected to post the specifics of the extended hours on its website.

The Tennis Center reopened May 8 to singles play only after closing on March 22 because of concerns related to coronavirus.

Public beach parking, recreational facilities remain closed

Town Manager Tom Harmer issued an executive order Friday that keeps the town’s public beach access parking and the recreational facilities at Bayfront Park closed. The order will be re-evaluated no later than May 31.

The recreational facilities at Bayfront Park have been closed since March 22.

On Wednesday, Manatee County commissioners approved dropping two-hour parking time limits at the county’s public beaches. Earlier this month, beach parking reopened at Sarasota County public beaches. However, the city of Sarasota has yet to reopen Lido Beach.

In March, the Longboat Key Town Commission approved a resolution that gives the town manager emergency authority to cancel public meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a local state of emergency, Longboat Key falls under the coordination and direction of Sarasota County even though the town is in both Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Before making an executive order on behalf of the town, Harmer said he regularly has conversations with Longboat Key’s department heads. It includes Fire Chief Paul Dezzi, whom Harmer designated as the town’s emergency manager.

Dezzi has held weekly conference calls with town stakeholders to outline what the town is doing to prevent the spread of coronavirus and how the town is slowly beginning to reopen.

“I think it’s a team effort,” Harmer said. “Dezzi is in a lead role at my direction, but it’s a team effort.”

Externally, Harmer consults with the Florida Department of Health and Sarasota County Emergency Management.

Harmer said also takes the town’s demographics into consideration. About 69% of Longboat Key’s full-time residents are older than 65 years old.

The Florida Department of Health has found people who are older than 65 or have underlying medical conditions tend to be at a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

“I think it's really just being extra cautious because of our situation out here with the elderly population,” Harmer said. “Minimizing interaction from others, not encouraging an overabundance of visitors to interact with our vulnerable population, and so being extra careful is one of the guiding principles that we're using and that I'm using.

“We do observe what others are doing around us, and we know that the Key Club has had some restrictions in place for some time with tennis. And that has, apparently, been successful because we haven't had a number of active positives out here. And so looking to see what's worked and letting that play out a little bit, and not feeling over rushed into making a decision."

Remote meetings to continue through May

The town is planning to hold virtual meetings over Zoom for the remainder of the month. It includes Monday’s special budget meeting as well as Planning and Zoning Board meetings on Tuesday and May 26.

The Longboat Key Town Commission met virtually on May 4using Zoom.

Harmer said he also expects the June 1 town commission meeting to be held virtually.

“I think for the June 1 meeting, if we were asked today, I would say that I'd recommend that it still be a virtual meeting, but we've got a little bit of time,” Harmer said.

What could reopen next?

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that restaurants and retail businesses can operate at 50% of normal capacity starting on Monday. Gyms and fitness centers will also be allowed to operate as long as the businesses follow social distancing and other sanitation guidelines.

“We'll evaluate what actions the governor is taking,” Harmer said. “They don't necessarily directly affect our actions because we don't have anything that's in conflict with what he might be doing. Ours relates more to our specific amenities.”

If all goes well, the recreational facilities at Bayfront Park and the public beach access parking could be next to reopen.

“I don't know that there's a next in order,” Harmer said. “I think you may see two or three things at the same time. You may see that we start to open up some of our facilities and then maybe address some of our closed parking areas, but that all may happen in a parallel fashion.

“So we don't have a list. We're really taking this on a case-by-case basis of what's happening. What do the test results look like? What's our experience at the Tennis Center that we might be able to apply somewhere else now that we're using that as our first opportunity to open up things? So we don't have like a one-two-three in order, but I think we will probably do a couple of things pretty closely together as we look at starting to open some of our facilities to public interaction as necessary and starting to look at some of our parking areas as the beach recreational actives settle down around us.”

Slowly, the town will begin to reopen.

“We know that ultimately, as things continue to improve that we need to open more and more, but I just personally want to make sure we do that cautiously [and] carefully," Harmer said. “This is not a time to be overly aggressive with our population. There's no right answer, and someone has to make a decision and I'm comfortable being a cautious decision-maker in these types of emergencies.”

Harmer expressed his appreciation for Longboat Key residents' patience.

“We know that [there are] inconveniences out there, but we also know that obviously, what they've been doing over the past month or so, has worked,” Harmer said. “And so we all just need to be patient a little bit more as we sort through some of this recovery phase.”

