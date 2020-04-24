Longboat Key swans on track for hatching April 28

The due date for Greta the swan creeps closer and by Tuesday, April 28, the swan population on Longboat Key could grow for the first time in three years.

In the days leading up, there’s not much to report, other than Longboat Key’s swan mother-to-be has been a perfect nester with support from nesting partner Clark, said David Novak, who keeps tabs on the birds.

“They’re perfect, attending to the nest and attending to each other,” Novak said.

Greta and Clark nested last year, but the eggs were chilled by rainstorms and incubation was stopped due to the drop in temperature. Once it’s stopped, it can’t be restarted and the eggs were not viable. Despite the recent rainstorms, the eggs are still doing well and Greta has stayed on the nest.

“I hope the rain shouldn’t be detrimental to this, but it’s always a possibility,” Novak said. “Just gotta keep our fingers crossed.”

On Friday, April 24, Novak went out to feed the swans before the sun rose and found Greta sleeping on the nest with Clark right beside her.

“What more can you ask for?” Novak said of the expectant parents.

Novak has photographer Lou Newman, who always snaps shots of the swans, on alert and will notify him when the newborns emerge so they can get their baby pictures taken.