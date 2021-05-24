Longboat Key swans hoping for a few cygnets

Sometimes, Longboat Key's swans can resemble the cast of an afternoon soap.

Swankeeper David Novak has been merrily matchmaking the birds for years. There are nine swans on the Key and the couples this year are Clark and Greta, who had a cygnet last year that died after swallowing a hook, Nick and Lacy and newbies Chuck and Margie. Oddly enough, there was also a pair of females — Lily and Meg, which Novak had never seen before. They had 10 eggs in a nest, which sparked Novak’s concern when Illinois swankeeper Bob Knox said that was exceedingly rare.

“One became dominant over the other and they both built the nest together, both laid eggs and take turns sitting on them,” Novak said. “It’s a phenomenon I’ve never seen before, so I’m going to break up the nest because they need to move on because there’s nothing in them.”

Elsewhere, Clark and Greta failed to produce viable eggs in their nest. Novak said there is a good chance that Clark is unable to fertilize an egg, and he will move them out of the breeding rotation next year.

“We’ll have three breeding pairs next year, but Clark and Greta will get out of the breeding business,” Novak said. “If they have a nest on Islandside and produce a cygnet, so be it.”

Nick and Lacy have been mating, but even though Novak built a nest for them and Nick caught on and continued building the nest, Lacy doesn’t want to sit. Bello, the lone male, is doing well on his own.

“We’re down to our last pair,” Novak said. “Chuck and Margie, the newbies, are doing good. They have six eggs in the nest.”

The big question mark was when Chuck and Margie would nest. Because they are from up north and were born around the beginning of June, Novak said their nesting will follow the same schedule. They’re accustomed to a longer and colder winter, so the birds are a bit off Florida’s schedule.

“I’m checking the nest every morning and it’s close to where we put them in,” Novak said. “She’s in the shade and very comfortable and Chuck’s staying nearby.”

Hopefully, there will be good news in the next couple of weeks as Chuck and Margie prepare to hatch. Novak is keeping his fingers crossed.