The town of Longboat Key last week settled its property-forfeiture case against an accused video voyeur, accepting a $30,000 payment in lieu of the actual condominium unit police said was instrumental in his criminal case.

Wayne Natt, who also last week pleaded no contest to 15 counts of video voyeurism, agreed to pay the town “in order to avoid further legal costs and expenses and the uncertainty of the outcome of the Forfeiture Proceeding and any potential related civil litigation,” according to a draft order sent to the 12th Judicial Circuit Court on June 20.

The condo at 623 Cedars Court was most recently valued at $170,850, according to the Manatee County Appraiser’s office.

Wayne Natt (left) and his attorney Michael Gelety

Each of the parties agreed to pay their own legal fees in the case that was dismissed with prejudice, meaning that this is the final judgment of the court and the lawsuit cannot be reopened.

Natt is also barred from renting any property on Longboat Key for less than 30 days and “will not use the Property for any illicit or illegal purpose, and he specifically will not film, record or photograph any third parties on the property, without their express consent,” according to the settlement.

Another lawsuit A Texas couple, identified in documents only as John and Jane Doe, in May filed suit in circuit court against Wayne Natt and AirBnB Inc. alleging an intrusion of privacy during their 2016 stay at 623 Cedars Court. The suit seeks at least $15,000 in damages.

The case came to the attention of Longboat Police when an Indiana guest called on Sept. 1, 2017 to say he suspected hidden cameras were present in 623 Cedars Court, which he rented through the vacation rental site AirBnB. The man told officers he was familiar with security gear and recognized the possibility of a hidden camera. AirBnB immediately banned Natt from doing business with their service.

Following an expanded investigation, the Longboat Key Police Department charged Natt with 15 counts of video voyeurism going back years earlier.

Then in November, the Town Commission approved a lawsuit against the property Natt owned claiming it had been used as an instrument in the commission of a felony, permitting the police department, under the authority of civil asset forfeiture laws, to seize and forfeit his home.

This charge is not directed against the owner but the property itself. The owner must be charged with a felony and the property must be proven to have been used to commit the crime by a preponderance of the evidence. The validity of such a case is not dependent on a conviction.

Florida law permits an arresting agency to pursue forfeiture action against a property it believes was “used as an instrumentality in the commission of any felony,” according to the statute.

The condo at 623 Cedars Court, the property Natt owns on Longboat Key is a two-story, one-bedroom/two-bath condo with about 1,200 square feet of living area.

Longboat police have not exercised this right to seize property in the past decade, Police Chief Pete Cumming said months ago.

Natt faces just under a year in the Manatee County Jail, two years of probation and possible sex offender evaluation and treatment. Sentencing is planned for 1:30 p.m. July 26 in Courtroom 8A of the Manatee County Judicial Center.