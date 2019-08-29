Longboat Key has set up a free sandbag station for town residents and business owners in advance of Hurricane Dorian.

A few pre-filled bags were ready for pickup this morning.

While supplies last, residents and business owners with proper documentation are entitled to self-fill 10 bags each, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Broadway Public Beach Access, 100 Broadway Street on the north end of the island.

Town officials are monitoring the storm, which is forecast to make landfall this holiday weekend on the east coast of Florida, possibly as a major hurricane with winds of 110 mph.

No watches or warnings have been posted in Florida, though a state of emergency has been declared for 26 counties along the Atlantic coast.