Mourning Dove Drive home sells for $2.2 million

A home in Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Solent Inc. sold the home at 624 Mourning Dove Drive to Chad and Adrienne Delligatti, of Dublin, Ohio, for $2.2 million. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, a pool and 3,364 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.23 million in 2007.

John Ringling Estates

Anthony and Lucretia Tuffile, of Sarasota, sold their home at 322 Jackson Drive to Peter and Jacqueline Borden, of Boca Grande, for $810,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,604 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $538,000 in 2008.

Lido Beach

Christopher Gates, of Indialantic, Ralph Ruetz Jr., Personal Representative, of Bradenton, sold the home at 436 S. Polk Drive to 436 Polk LLC for $695,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,169 square feet of living area.

Seaplace II

Dennis and Carole Kelly, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit M1-106-F condominium at 2045 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Troy and Daniela Quast, of Wesley Chapel, for $390,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 928 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2009.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

Barbara Bostic, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 807 condominium at 807 Bayport Way to Lee Young-Taylor, of Longboat Key, for $345,000. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $162,000 in 1997.