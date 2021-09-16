Longboat Key ranked fifth-best island in U.S.

Longboat Key: Fifth in the country, but first in the hearts of residents. "Travel + Leisure" has released its annual World's Best awards, which are reader-sourced and rank everything from best hotels to best national parks to best car rental companies. Out of 15 American islands, Longboat Key took fifth.

The Key was only beat out by Amelia Island near Jacksonville, which took third place in the awards. Other Florida islands included the Florida Keys at 10, Captiva Island at 11 and Sanibel Island at 13. Hilton Head in South Carolina took first overall.