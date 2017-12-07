Cops Corner: Hit and run car wipes out pedestrian-crossing sign

Nov. 25

WHOSE CAR IS IT?

8 a.m., 7100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that destroyed a pedestrian crossing sign near Broadway on the northbound side. Tire marks and debris indicate the vehicle involved was a Jeep Cherokee. The investigating officer found tire marks on the right shoulder about 40 feet south of the sign and more north of the sign, ending with skid marks about 150 feet to the north. Police planned to check the island’s camera system for similar vehicles.

Nov. 25

A MOMENT IN THE SHADE

3:16 p.m., 6000 block of Emerald Harbor Drive

Suspicious vehicle: After seeing the same car parked in the same spot for three days in a row, a resident worried about burglaries called police. Police found the car and learned the woman inside was a representative of Help at Home elder car and had just completed a visit down the street. She had parked in a shady spot to complete her paperwork before heading off to her next assignment.

Nov. 27

WRONG PIPE

12:08 p.m., 580 Companion Way

Gas leak: A Public Works Department worker using a backhoe to repair a waste water line and hit a gas line. No injuries were reported and the gas company was called to repair the leak.

Nov. 29

ONE THAT GOT AWAY

4:48 a.m., 4200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: An officer answering a reckless-driving report tried to catch up to the southbound silver sedan but couldn’t reach it in time. The reported license tag came back “no record found.” The officer asked the dispatch center to issue a Be On the Lookout report for Sarasota Police.

Nov. 29

SIGN OF THE TIMES

4:52 p.m., 1100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: An officer warned the driver of a car-hauling tractor-trailer that it was against state law to park in the middle turn lane of a highway. The driver had already unloaded and delivered his cargo, but was told of legal locations to unload vehicles on Longboat Key.

Nov. 29

QUIET, PLEASE

5:27 a.m., 700 block of Longboat Club Road

Noise disturbance: Police were called to investigate the sound of a leaf blower coming from the tennis courts. The officer neither saw anyone one using a leaf blower or heard one in operation. The officer spoke to a groundskeeper and advised him of the complaint so that it could be passed along to a supervisor.