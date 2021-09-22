Longboat Key plans to host free shredding event

The town of Longboat Key is set to hold a free document-shredding event next month.

From 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 20, ShredQuick will have a truck outside of Town Hall for residents and business owners to discard outdated paper records and materials for free.

Deputy City Clerk Savannah Cobb explained how the town also has the opportunity to shred outdated documents.

“Each department has the opportunity to digitize or get rid of documents that have hit their retention date, so it works for the town government, and then also for our residents,” Cobb said.

The town will not accept the following items at the event: CDs, DVDs, flash drives, hard drives, VCR tapes, batteries and cellphones.

The town typically holds a shredding event twice a year. Cobb said residents often express their appreciation for the event.

“We are pretty consistent throughout the whole (morning) of cars lining up,” Cobb said.

At the Oct. 20 event, the town is planning to set up a table to highlight some of Longboat Key’s projects and department accomplishments. Cobb said town staff was still finalizing the specific list. It will likely include information about the town’s beach renourishment project and the underground utilities project.