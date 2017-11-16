Longboat Key Obituaries: Nov. 23, 2017

Walter Carroll Haller

Walter Carroll Haller, 91, died.

Mr. Haller was born Nov. 22, 1925, in Louisville. He was raised in the Madisonville neighborhood of Cincinnati. Mr. Haller graduated from Withrow University High School and the University of Cincinnati. He served in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II.

Mr. Haller had a strong work ethic and a long professional career until he was 70. He valued truth, respect, quality craftsmanship and good diction. He was an avid tennis player and traveler. He enjoyed sports, especially Major League Baseball and college basketball, dining with friends and family and the beaches and spoonbills of Longboat Key, where he owned a condo for 35 years. His love of baseball began as a child when his father took him to Crosley Field in 1935 for the first major-league game under the lights. Mr. Haller has been recognized as one of the longest-living Cincinnatians to witness the event.

Mr. Haller appreciated the performing arts and abstract and contemporary architecture and design.

Mr. Haller was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene “Geno” Haller, parents Walter and Edna Haller; son Scot Haller, wife of nearly 20 years Deidre, second wife, Diane, and wife, Micke Lott, mother of his children.

He is survived by twin daughters Lisa Haller and Linda Sloan, their spouses; Jerry Bloom, his son Scot’s partner; stepsons Duff Sharp, Christopher Sharp, their spouses; four stepgrandchildren; and numerous other family members.

A tribute to him will be held in the Longboat Key-Sarasota area at a later time.

Clark E. Morton

Clark E. Morton, 83, of Englewood, died Aug. 12.

He was born in Carroll, Iowa, to Thelma and Harold Lewis.

The Morton family moved to Burlington, Iowa, where Mr. Morton was active in sports, lettering in both football and basketball. He graduated from Burlington High School where he continued as an athlete and made the community college basketball team.

Mr. Morton served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged as a corporal. After serving as a manager and leader with several corporations, including the Shell Oil Co., Mr. Morton became a pioneer in Florida real estate development beginning with the Deltona Corp. and managing as many as 90 sales offices. He was later involved in the development of prestigious real estate projects such as the Yacht and Racquet Club of Boca Raton and the Sanctuary of Longboat Key.

Mr. Morton was affectionately known as “Mortie.” His charismatic personality often led to him being requested as the master of ceremonies at public events.

Mr. Morton was proud to be an Iowa Hawkeye and rarely missed a class reunion.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert “Bob” Morton.

Mr. Morton is survived by four children, Patricia Morton, Clark Morton II, Jefferson Morton, Cathryn Morton and Ross Morton; one grandson; and one niece.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research: The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

Robert Nelson

Robert Nelson, 95, of South Nyack, N.Y., died Nov. 18.

Mr. Nelson was a World War II veteran. He was a builder in Rockland County in New York and Bergen County in New Jersey, and was an avid golfer as a member of both the Montammy Country Club in New Jersey and the Longboat Key Club.

Since 1970, Mr. Nelson spent his summers in South Nyack where he enjoyed the views of the Hudson River and evening with friends and family on the dock.

His biggest enjoyment was his time on the water. He was a long-standing member of the boating community as commodore of the Englewood Yacht Club and a member of the Sarasota Yacht Club. He was a resident of Longboat Key.

Mr. Nelson was preceded in death by his wife, Frances “Frankie” Nelson. Together they enjoyed traveling, boating, dancing and spending time with family.

He is survived by his three children, Randy, Chery and Brian; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions can be made to Temple Beth Torah, 3330 N. Highland Ave., Nyack, NY 10960.



