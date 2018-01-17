Longboat Key Obituaries: Jan. 18, 2018

Dorothy Hale Johnson

Dorothy Hale Johnson, 95, of Alpharetta, Ga., died Jan. 1.

Before moving to Alpharetta in 1992, she and her late husband, Bert, lived in College Park, Ga., Longboat Key, and McDonough, Ga. Mrs. Johnson was a member of Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church and the Monday Morning Bible Study.

Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her husband, James; and son Bert Johnson. Jr.

She is survived by two sons retired Lt. Col. John Hale Johnson and Joseph David Johnson; their spouses; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and sister-in-law Crowder Hall.

Memorial donations can be made to Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church, 2850 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek, GA, 30022.

Lawrence Paul Libertore

Lawrence Paul Libertore, 78, of Lakeland, Fla., died Dec. 25.

Mr. Libertore was born in Canton, Ohio. He moved to Miami with his family and attended Miami Edison High School, where he was recognized with the All City, All State and All American football awards.

He was recruited by the University of Florida where he played quarterback, safety and punt returner. He graduated in 1962. He was named MVP at the Gator Bowl, was on the SEC All-Scholastic Team and was inducted into the University of Florida Athletics Hall of Fame in 2005. One of his signature moments was during the 1960 Gator Bowl when he led the Gators to a 13-12 win over Baylor. Mr. Libertore also helped Florida win nine games in a season for the first time in program history.

In Lakeland, Mr. Libertore organized The Florida Brahmans, the city’s first professional football team and he partnered in a real estate venture, Loftin-Libertore.

In 1970, he was elected to the Florida House of Representatives where he served for four years. In 1974, he founded his own real estate firm, Larry Libertore Inc. He was also president of ADLIB Inc., a commercial and residential builder.

He served on the Polk County Commission from 1984 until 1992, when he became chairman. He is a past president of Lakeland South Rotary, was on the board of directors of the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce, was involved in the Lakeland YMCA membership campaign and was a campaign director for Polk County Chapter of March of Dimes.

Prior to retiring, Mr. Libertore and a partner developed two professional office parks in Lakeland.

He was a sports aficionado and avid skier. He enjoyed spending time between his two homes in Lakeland and on Longboat Key. He acted as adviser of The Libertore Fund for Children.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Snell Libertore; children Lisa, Christy and Lawrence Libertore, stepson Nate Snell; three grandchildren; and siblings Lana Libertore Swartzwelder and Doug Libertore.

Donations can be made to The Libertore Fund for Children at P.O. Box 5415, Lakeland, FL, 33807.

Sharon Lothes

Sharon Lee Lothes, 83, died Jan 9.

She was born on Feb. 26, 1934, in Zanesville, Ohio. She graduated from Lash High School and Denison University where she received a degree in English. She married Delbert Lothes, her high school sweetheart, on June 9, 1956. Mrs. Lothes enjoyed attending Ohio State football games, traveling and entertaining friends. She was interested in gardening, flower arranging and watercolor painting. Mrs. Lothes was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma, Beaux Arts, Worthington Hills Garden Club, St. John’s Episcopal Flower Guild and board of the Episcopal Retirement Home. She belonged to St. John’s Episcopal Church and All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church on Longboat Key.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Elizabeth; and sister, Betty Daw.

She is survived by her husband, Delbert; sons Chip, Eric and Peter Lothes; their spouses; six grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

Memorial donations can be made to St. John’s Episcopal Church, 700 High St., Worthington, OH, 43085.

Ida M. Mason

Ida Mason, 91, of Longboat Key and formerly Flint, Mich., died Dec. 21.

She was born on April 17, 1926, in Murray, Ken., to Jasper Hart and Bessie Spencer.

Mrs. Mason attended Baker Business College and worked for Marvel Carburetor in Flint. She met Carl E. Mason at election time as a precinct worker, and on Nov. 6, 1954, they were married.

For many years, Mrs. Mason worked alongside Mr. Mason at Fidelity Abstract and Title Co. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church.

Mrs. Mason loved collecting shells along the Gulf Coast and spending time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; her son, James; her parents; and brother and sister-in-law Halford and Beverly Hart.

She is survived by her daughter, Karla; daughter-in-law Nancy; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gabrielle Miller

Gabrielle Miller, 91, of Santa Fe, N.M., and

Sarasota, died Dec. 22.

She was a World War II refugee who raised her family in Westchester County, N.Y., and retired to Sarasota with her late husband, Earle Miller, after a career as a high school remedial English teacher.

For more than 30 years, Mrs. Miller filled her life during retirement with friends at her home that overlooked the Gulf of Mexico. She visited family in Switzerland every summer. She volunteered at Temple Beth Israel on Longboat Key.

Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her first husband, William Lasker Rosensohn; and her second husband, Earle Miller.

She is survived by her daughters, Marguerite Farber and Elizabeth Harris; sons Daniel Rosensohn and Samuel Rosensohn; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; numerous daughters-in-law and sons-in-law; and a niece and nephew.

Donations can be made to Temple Beth Israel’s Library Fund, 567 Bay Isles Road, Longboat Key, 34228.

Shirley Peterson

Shirley Peterson, 80, of Longboat Key, died Jan. 7.