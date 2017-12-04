Longboat Key Obituaries: Dec. 7, 2017

Patricia Ericson

Pati Ericson, 74, of Longboat Key, and formerly, Milwaukee, died Nov. 28.

She was born and raised in Green Bay, Wis., to Helen and Peter Platten. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and taught elementary school in Neenah, Wis., before retiring to raise her family.

In 1969, the family moved to West Bend, Wis., where Mrs. Ericson served on the boards of the West Bend Art Museum, the Milwaukee Institute and Art and Design and the Kettle Moraine YMCA. She served as the first female president of the YMCA.

In 2000, Mrs. Ericson met James, whom she married. After his retirement they lived in Milwaukee. They then became residents of the Sarasota area while still visiting Wisconsin regularly.

Mrs. Ericson was a superb athlete, excelling in tennis, skiing and golf. She was a talented artist and enjoyed painting large-scale waterscapes. She loved nothing more than playing with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, James; two sons from her first marriage, Sean and Dan Torinus; four grandchildren; two stepchildren Linda Hill and Bob Ericson; their spouses; four step-grandchildren; four step great-grandchildren; brother Peter Platten; sisters Anne Platten Lemke and Jane Platten; and numerous other friends and family.

A memorial service will be held in Sarasota in January.

Memorial donations can be made to the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, 108 E. Wells St., Milwaukee WI, 53202; the Museum of Wisconsin Art, 205 Veterans Ave., West Bend, WI 53202; or the Kettle Moraine YMCA, 1111 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.

Blair Wolfson

Blair Wolfson, 82, of Longboat Key and Minneapolis, died Nov. 28.

As a young man, Mr. Wolfson was a traveler, basketball player and golfer.

He was born and raised in South Minneapolis, and he and his family had connections to Lake Minnetonka and Sarasota.

He started his career early and became a real estate entrepreneur with his father. When he married Fremajane, he quickly became focused on family.

He loved boating, classical and jazz music, food and his quiet time smoking his pipe and cigar.

He is survived by his wife and best friend of 51 years, Fremajane; sons Bill and Rob; three grandchildren; sister Joyce Witzman; sister-in-law Joni Lipschultz Burg; and numerous other family members.

Memorial donations can be made to All Faiths Food Bank at allfaithsfoodbank.org, the Wolfson Fund at the Minneapolis JFCS or a donor’s favorite charity.