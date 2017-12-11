Longboat Key Obituaries: Dec. 14, 2017

Lillian Alpert

Lili Alpert, 101, of Sarasota, and formerly Duluth, Minn., died Nov. 30.

Mrs. Alpert was born in Duluth on Nov. 23, 1916, to David and Bessie Steinberg. She graduated from Duluth Central High School in 1933 at the age of 16 after skipping ahead two grades.

Mrs. Alpert worked in sales in a Duluth department store as a teenager and also sang in nightclubs.

On Dec. 30,1937, she married Isadore “Iz” Alpert. Together, they raised three children. During World War II, Mrs. Alpert knitted sweaters and bandages. She was a volunteer at St. Luke’s and St. Mary’s hospitals, Head Start and the United Jewish Appeal.

She was a Brownie leader, was active in Hadassah and the board of the Women’s Symphony Association.

In 2000, the Alpers moved to Florida. Mrs. Alpert was active in Temple Beth Israel on Longboat Key and the Jewish Federation.

Mrs. Alpert is survived by her three children, Sheila Alpert, Mark Alpert and Elizabeth Alpert; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of the donor’s choice

Edward Andrew Lapekas

Edward Andrew Lapekas, Jr., 74, of Sarasota, died Dec. 1.

He was born in Battle Creek, Mich., on April 16, 1943, to Elizabeth Yaw Lapekas and Edward Andrew Lapekas.

Mr. Lapekas earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Albion College and an MBA from Wayne State University. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1969, the day his daughter, Anne, was born. He was commissioned as an artillery officer after finishing Officer Candidate School and served one year in Vietnam. For his service, Mr. Lapekas was awarded the Bronze Star.

Mr. Lapekas and his wife, Dana, split their time between homes on Walloon Lake in northern Michigan and Longboat Key. During their 52-year marriage, the couple moved more than 25 times and lived in many American cities as well as in London and the Netherlands.

Mr. Lapekas served in various roles in the packaging industry, rising to chairman and chief executive officer of American National Can until his retirement in July 2000. He served on several boards and was a director of Silgan Holdings Inc.

Mr. Lapekas served as the president of the Walloon Lake Country Club, Walloon Lake Association and was vice president the Walloon Lake Trust and Conservancy. He was a member of the Longboat Key Club and Bird Key Yacht Club.

Mr. Lapekas enjoyed his grandchildren, collecting, Asian cooking, boating, golf, gardening and reading.

Mr. Lapekas is survived by his wife, Dana; children, Anne Hill and Mark Lapekas; their spouses; five grandchildren and two step-grandchildren.

Memorial donations can be made to the Walloon Lake Trust and Conservancy at walloon.org/walloon-lake-trust-and-conservancy or to the Salvation Army at give.salvationarmyusa.org.

Jesse Shire Myer III

Jesse Shire Myer III died Nov. 21.

Mr. Myer’s passions were spending time with family and participating and observing the activities of his grandsons. He was part of four generations of Myers to graduate from St. Louis Country Day School. He was a longtime supporter and volunteer at Shriner’s Hospital for Children. Mr. Myer was an avid golfer, motorcyclist, boater and fisherman and enjoyed many years on Longboat Key with his wife, Bobbie. His passion was always helping others.

Mr. Myer is survived by his wife, Bobbie; children, Ann Shaw, Jim Myer and Jeff Myer; four grandchildren; sister Blanche Myer; and numerous other family members.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 4400 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110.

Nancy Quinn

Nancy Quinn, 87, of Sarasota, died Nov. 25.

She was born on Nov. 6, 1930, in Wilmington, Del., to James and Jane McAbee. She graduated from Shattuck-St. Mary’s School in Faribault, Minn.

Mrs. Quinn attended the University of Missouri and later Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington.

On May. 25, 1972, she married James Quinn Jr., in Kennett Square, Pa.

In the mid-1980s, they moved to Sarasota, and Mrs. Quinn was the bookkeeper at the Sunrise Cove condominiums on Siesta Key and later at Seaplace condominiums on Longboat Key, which were managed by Mr. Quinn.

The Quinns enjoyed travelling. Mrs. Quinn was an avid fan of professional golf and enjoyed collecting shells on the beaches of Sarasota.

Mrs. Quinn was preceded in death by her husband, James Quinn; her parents; stepfather; and son Charles H. Moore III.

She is survived by her sons, James and Susan Moore; daughter-in-law, Rita Horgan; stepdaughters, Colleen, Sherrill and Christina Quinn; brother, James McAbee Jr.; and four grandchildren.

Joseph A. Salvino

Joseph Salvino, 75, of Bradenton, died Nov. 26.

He was born on Jan. 5, 1942, to Angelo Salvino and Grace Rose and raised in Philadelphia.

Mr. Salvino moved to Florida in 1979 and founded a chain of women’s clothing stores in Pinellas County. He moved to Longboat Key and Bradenton after retiring in 2001.

Mr. Salvino is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; daughters, Lee Salvino and Wendy Cohen; and two grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice at tidewellhospice.org.

Sharon Sullivan

Sharon Sullivan, 66, of Marseilles, Ill., and formerly, Bradenton and Longboat Key, died Nov. 8.

She was born on Sept. 17, 1951, in Chicago to Eugene and Patricia Wozniak. In 1970, she married Robert J. Sullivan Sr.

Mrs. Sullivan is survived by her daughter, Sherri Mooney; son, Robert J. Sullivan; six grandchildren and two sisters, Linda Goodman and Gerri Finch.

Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org.