Bridge traffic should outweigh boaters' needs

Longboat Key Opinion

A letter writer in last week’s Longboat Observer asserted that Town Commission candidate John Weber’s recommendation to have bridge openings every two hours would be “dangerous” and inconvenient to boaters. Many municipalities, Ft. Lauderdale among them, have scheduled bridge openings. Boaters in these communities adjust their schedules accordingly. If they arrive too early, they drive in slow circles until the bridge opens.

It doesn’t take a scientific survey to know that there are far more people who cross over the bridges than under them. To suggest that the needs of people in boats outweigh those of people in cars is at best inconsiderate, at worst arrogant and elitist.

The needs of the many should outweigh the needs of the few.

Jeff Goldstein

Longboat Key

Preview

Featured

Promote to homepage

migration_status

Readers sound off on issues around the island.