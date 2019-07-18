Longboat Key leader David Brenner dies at age 83

Community leader and longtime Longboat Key resident David Brenner died Thursday morning at the age of 83.

People who knew him said he was a man who always put the town first and acted with its best interests in mind ever since he came to the community. He’s been a part of it since 1974, when he and wife Maggie bought a unit at the former Colony Beach & Tennis Resort after first visiting in 1967. They became full-time residents at the Islander Club in 2001.

From his stints as finance director and director of commerce in his hometown of Philadelphia to his time on the Longboat Planning & Zoning Board and as a town commissioner and vice mayor, Brenner put his all into his community, friends said.

“The people of Longboat Key and the future people of Longboat Key have David Brenner to thank for the Longboat Key that we have today,” said Lynn Larson, who was on the town commission with Brenner.

Brenner encouraged her to run for town commission as part of a group that would enact change on the key. Larson thought of him as a mentor.

She remembers his changes on the key over the three years he was on the Planning & Zoning Board (from 2006 to 2009), his two terms as town commissioner beginning in 2010 and his two years as vice mayor. He was a founding member of the Longboat Key Foundation, as well. Among the developments that took place on his watch, the 2010 approval of the Longboat Key Club and Resort’s $400 million renovation-and-expansion plan, the hiring of Town Manager David Bullock in 2011 and, in 2012, the approval of plans for a new Publix on Bay Isles Parkway.

“His dedication to Longboat Key was unsurpassed,” said former mayor Terry Gans. “Whether he was in office or working with the Longboat Key Foundation, he just never lost that commitment. Last time I saw him was a couple months ago, and we still had a lot of discussion on Longboat Key issues.”

Gans said some of his fondest memories revolved around their trips together to spring training baseball games.

“Especially the (Philadelphia) Phillies, because he knew some of them,” Gans said. “It was just fun, not town business, just what guys should do — enjoy a baseball game.”

Temple Beth Israel, which Brenner attended, posted a message to its members that a service for Brenner would be held at a date to be determined.

Brenner retired in 1983 at age 47 but left retirement behind three years later when the mayor of Philadelphia asked him to become his director of commerce. Brenner served on the staff for three years that brought a $500 million convention center to the city, secured a lease for a developer on land that revitalized the city’s waterfront and helped relocate several failing businesses from the east side of town to secure their stability. Brenner returned in 1991 when he was asked to return as the city’s finance director at a time when the city’s revenues were shrinking drastically.

Brenner first got involved with town politics when he and other Islander Club residents began attending Town Commission meetings, urging the town to install two groins to control erosion at the property.

