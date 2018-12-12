Longboat Key is merry and bright with Christmas lights

In “Elf,” Buddy says that the best way to spread Christmas tree is by singing loud for all to hear. While he isn’t wrong, we’d also argue that Christmas decorations spread just as much cheer.

Our Observer elves spent a recent Tuesday night searching the island for the best Christmas lights, and we were not disappointed. From complex entrances to homes on Gulf of Mexico Drive, the island is a little brighter this year.

731 Fox St.

This house was tucked away in the village at the north end, but once you’re near, it can’t be missed. With twinkling laser lights circling the side of the house and classic white lights wrapped around the porch, we think this house has the perfect amount of Christmas spirit.

This house in the village caught our attentions with its classic white lights and laser lights.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

Per usual, Spanish Main Yacht Club’s entrance has some of the most festive decorations. An angel reigns over the reindeer and watches over the presents. The display can mostly be seen by Gulf of Mexico Drive, so even if you’re not a Spanish Main resident, you can enjoy the lights.

Spanish Main Yacht Club's festive scene grabbed our eye with its angel and reindeer.

820 Spanish Drive South

If you happen to find yourself winding through Spanish Main, take a look at this house. The classic red and green lights will definitely put you in a festive mood. The icicle lights are a different touch and can replace the real thing without freezing temperatures.

Th owners of this home in the Spanish Main Yacht Club added icicle lights to their roof.

5920 Emerald Harbor Drive

Last year, we found Santa Claus hiding in a bush outside this house, so we decided to check and see if he was there this year. To our luck, he was. He must be triple checking to see if Emerald Harbor residents belong on the nice list. This house also stood out to us for its blue peace sign.

An Emerald Harbor home features Santa sitting in a bush with a peace sign behind him.

3475 Gulf of Mexico Drive

This house topped our list last year, and it’s back for another year. It’s hard to miss this house that looks like a winter wonderland sans snow. With a blue-theme, including lights and small objects like a sleigh, these owners went all out when decking the halls.

This house is the epitome of a Blue Christmas with it's color-coordinated lights.

3370 Gulf of Mexico Drive

The people who live in the 3000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive might be the most spirited. A few blocks south of the first house is this town home that shines bright with red, green and some blue. Plus, it has an inflatable igloo and a van with Santa. Can you say Christmas spirit?

1125 Bogey Lane

We think this home on Bogey Lane has the most Christmas-classic look. The multicolored lights wrapped around the yard give off a sense of joy and merriment. Look for this house as you drive past Country Club Shores V. It’s visible from Gulf of Mexico Drive.

1125 Bogey Lane captured our attention with its colorful, classic look.

St. Armands Circle has more than just a 55-foot Christmas tree. Sprinkled around the island, are lights from restaurants and stores.

St. Armands Circle

On Dec. 7, Santa Claus visited St. Armands Circle and lit the 55-foot Christmas tree that stands in the center. Elsewhere on the Circle, stores and restaurants have decorated fronts and Christmas-themed lights are scattered about. If you’re looking to have dinner with a festive view, this is your place.

119 Grant Drive

Only a few houses were decorated near Lido Beach, so it was easy to spot this vibrant creation. Santa Claus and a snowman friend make an appearance, and the look is complete with a lighted Christmas tree in the center. Who said your Christmas tree has to stay inside your house

This one was one of the few houses near Lido Beach we saw lit up. It features a snowman, Christmas tree and Santa Claus.

Plymouth Harbor

Plymouth Harbour caught our eye because of its elegant lights. The all-white look is crisp and classic, and the green palm tree adds a festive pop of color. The look is the perfect lead up as you drive into St. Armands Circle.

Plymouth Harbor has all-white lights with just a pop of color from a palm tree.

Reader submitted: 460 Bayou Circle

If you find yourself behind the gates of Bay Isles, these lights on Bayou Circle are sure to catch your attention. In addition to classic Christmas colors, these owners added another pop of color with purple.